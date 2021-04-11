Watch
Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
A child leaves flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 10:54:55-04

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew says the death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life.

Andrew and other members of the royal family attended church on Sunday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.

The youngest of Philip and Elizabeth's four children, Prince Edward, called his father's death a "dreadful shock" but said the queen was "bearing up."

Well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband.

Edward said the "extraordinary" tributes meant a lot to the royal family, while Andrew said Philip's death was almost like losing "the grandfather of the nation."

