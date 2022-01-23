Watch
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics

Andy Wong/AP
Volunteers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus chat with each other at an information booth for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 07:46:13-05

BEIJING — People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents have been ordered to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics.

People in areas of the Chinese capital that are deemed at high risk of infection were told not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in the Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere.

The ruling Communist Party is stepping up enforcement of its "zero tolerance" strategy aimed at isolating every infected person as Beijing prepares to open the Winter Games on Feb. 4 under intensive anti-virus controls. People in Fengtai on Sunday lined up on snow-covered sidewalks in freezing weather for testing.

