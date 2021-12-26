Watch
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

J. Pat Carter/AP
FILE - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates, at a ceremony at the university after he received a honorary degree, Tuesday April 25, 2000 in Norman, Okla. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File)
Desmond Tutu
Posted at 8:08 AM, Dec 26, 2021
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's president says Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa's brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

