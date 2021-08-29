Watch
Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

Planet Labs Inc./AP
In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., a Taliban checkpoint is seen blocking access just south of Kabul's international airport Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Aug 29, 2021
LONDON — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety.

Paul Farthing left Kabul on a chartered flight with the animals.

But his charity's Afghan staff were left behind in Kabul.

Farthing won wide support in Britain for his attempt to rescue the animals.

But he also drew criticism from some who said he was draining time and energy from the task of rescuing Afghans.

Farthing and the animals made it into Kabul airport with the help of British troops. But Taliban guards wouldn't let the Afghan staff enter.

Farthing's Nowzad charity says it will work to get them safely to Britain.

