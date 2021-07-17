Germany cuts short Olympic warmup with allegations of racism

WAKAYAMA, Japan — Germany's Olympic soccer team has walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha.

The German soccer federation says "the game had to be stopped five minutes before the end with the score at 1-1. The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted."

The friendly game in Wakayama, Japan was Germany's last preparation match before it plays Brazil in Yokohama on Thursday.

Coach Stefan Kuntz' team also plays Saudi Arabia on July 25 and Ivory Coast on July 28.