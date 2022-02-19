Watch
Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades

Michael Probst/AP
United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Posted at 8:13 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 08:13:03-05

MUNICH — Vice President Kamala Harris has warned Russia that it will face "unprecedented" economic penalties if it invades Ukraine. And she predicts that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.

Her remarks at the Munich Security Conference came one day after President Joe Biden said he was "convinced" that Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to invade neighboring Ukraine.

The U.S. and the European Union previously sanctioned Russia over its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Western fears of an invasion have escalated as Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

