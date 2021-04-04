Watch
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'

Filippo Monteforte/AP
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool photo via AP)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 11:20:03-04

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has used his traditional Easter address to denounce as "scandalous" that warfare continues to rage and military arsenals are fattened around the world as the coronavirus pandemic causes social and economic suffering.

Francis tempered his world affairs speech on Easter Sunday with wishes of joy along with accounts of pain from the globe's many armed conflicts and other sources of violence.

He also appealed anew to the international community to overcome delays in distributing COVID-19 vaccines and to ensure supplies reach the poorest countries.

For the second Easter in a row, the pope read his address from inside St. Peter's Basilica instead of outdoors to discourage crowds in St. Peter's Square.

