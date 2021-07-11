Watch
Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gays

Ariel Schalit/AP
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 file photo, people participate in the annual Pride Parade, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Israel’s Supreme Court cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court has cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a win for LGBTQ rights.

The court last year ruled that an existing surrogacy law that expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples was unlawful.

At the time, it gave the government a year to draw up a new law.

On Sunday, it said that the state had not amended the law and the court "cannot abide the continued serious damage to human rights" and would strike down the discriminatory clauses.

The change will take effect in six months. LGBTQ activists are praising the decision.

