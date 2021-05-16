Israeli strikes kill 37, topple buildings in Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 37 people.

Sunday's attack is the deadliest since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.

Israel appears to be stepping up strikes to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas as international mediators try to broker a cease-fire.

The Gaza Health Ministry says 13 women and eight children were among those killed Sunday, with more 50 people wounded.

The Israeli military said it destroyed the home of Gaza's top Hamas leader in a separate strike.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, in recent fighting. Eight people in Israel have been killed, including a 5-year-old.