Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Posted at 11:21 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 23:21:25-04

TOKYO (AP) — NHK public television says Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital Friday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

