Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

TOKYO (AP) — NHK public television says Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital Friday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.
Posted at 11:21 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 23:21:25-04
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)