Libyan interim PM aims for presidency, despite rules

CAIRO (AP) —Libya’s interim prime minister has filed a request to run for president despite being technically barred from next month's elections. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24. Dbeibah is banned from running under Libya’s current elections laws, and it is unclear if Libya's electoral commission will accept his candidacy in a vote that faces growing uncertainty. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Earlier this month, several controversial candidates came forward, including Seif al-Islam, Gadhafi's son and one-time heir apparent.