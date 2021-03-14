Menu

London police under pressure over clashes at women's protest

Frank Augstein/AP
People gather, at the band stand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an official vigil was cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 14, 2021
LONDON (AP) — London's Metropolitan Police force is under heavy pressure to explain its actions during a vigil for a woman whom one of the same force's officers is accused of murdering.

Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions to gather and protest violence against women, but the event ended with clashes between police and those attending.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said scenes from Saturday's vigil in south London were "upsetting" and the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the police response was "at times neither appropriate nor proportionate."

Police said "enforcement action was necessary" because of the overriding need to protect people from spreading COVID-19.

Sarah Everard disappeared March 3.

Her remains were found earlier this week in woodland.

