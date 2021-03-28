Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against last month's military seizure of power in Myanmar have returned to the streets to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces shot dead more than 100 of their countrymen in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.

Myanmar media reports said at least 114 people were killed.

The reported fatalities included several children under 16 years old.

The military chiefs of 12 nations issued a joint statement condemning the use of force against unarmed people.