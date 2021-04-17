Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Philip's coffin in Inner Hall ahead of funeral

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Augstein/AP
Police inspect the walk ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain Prince Philip
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 08:28:43-04

WINDSOR, England — Prince Philip's coffin has been moved from the royal family's private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle's Inner Hall ahead of his funeral this afternoon.

Royal officials say the coffin is draped in Philip's personal standard, and topped with his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.

It was moved by a party of bearers from the Grenadier Guards army regiment and will lie in the hall until the funeral procession begins just before 3 p.m GMT.

The coffin will be transported on a specially designed Land Rover to St. George's Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault.

Because of coronavirus restrictions only 30 mourners will attend the funeral service, including Queen Elizabeth II, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight