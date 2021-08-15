Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304

items.[0].image.alt
Joseph Odelyn/AP
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Haiti Earthquake
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 09:46:40-04

LES CAYES, Haiti — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake has added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others, and destroying hundreds of homes.

Saturday's quake sent frightened residents of the Caribbean island rushing to the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble.

The earthquake struck the country's southwestern area, almost razing some towns. The disaster added to the plight of Haitians, who already were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, deepening poverty, and a presidential assassination.

And there are fears the widespread damage will worsen by early next week, with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight