Putin, Biden begin high-stakes phone call on Ukraine crisis

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during a protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 12, 2022
MOSCOW — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have begun their closely watched call on Ukraine as the U.S. warns that a Russian invasion of its neighbor may be imminent.

The White House says their call began Saturday at 11:04 a.m. EST. U.S. officials have warned anew that Russia's buildup of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

A State Department travel advisory on Saturday said most American staff at the Kyiv embassy have been ordered to leave and other U.S. citizens should depart the country immediately as well.

