Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

items.[0].image.alt
Handout/AP
In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 6, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year, on Feb. 2, 2022 in Sandringham, England. Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)
Britain Queen Platinum Jubilee
Posted at 10:43 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 10:43:29-05

LONDON — As the United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's rule, the queen looked to the future of the monarchy.

In remarks delivered in time for Sunday morning's front pages, the queen expressed a "sincere wish'' that Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, should be known as "Queen Consort" when her son succeeds her as expected.

With those words, the monarch sought to answer once and for all questions about the status of Camilla, who was initially shunned by fans of the late Princess Diana, Charles' first wife.

Now known as the Duchess of Cornwall, the 74-year-old Camilla has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, including ones promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence, and helping the elderly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!