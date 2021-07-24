Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Residents of flood-hit German towns tell of short lead time

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Jordans/AP
Workers use heavy machines to tear down a damaged bridge in the flood-hit town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Friday, July 23, 2021. With the death toll and economic damage from last week’s floods in Germany continuing to rise, questions have been raised about why systems designed to warn people of the impending disaster didn’t work. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
Germany Floods Warnings
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 08:08:46-04

AHRWEILER, Germany — With the death toll and economic damage from last week's floods in Germany continuing to rise, some residents are asking why systems designed to warn people of the impending disaster didn't work.

Residents of the Ahr valley, which was hardest hit by the floods, say they were given little warning and no sense of the scale of the danger.

Local officials who were responsible for triggering disaster alarms on July 14 have kept a low profile since the flood.

State authorities declined Friday to comment on what mistakes might have been made. But the head of Germany's federal disaster agency acknowledged this week that "things didn't work as well as they could have."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight