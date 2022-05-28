Watch
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

Bernat Armangue/AP
Two couples kiss during their reunion after three months of war-related separation at the Kharkiv train station in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 10:44:49-04

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — Russia has claimed the capture of a key railway junction as its forces fight to seize all of eastern Ukraine's contested Donbas region.

A Russian Defense ministry spokesman reported Saturday said the city of Lyman had been "completely liberated" by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Moscow-backed separatists.

The city is the second small municipality to fall to Russian forces this week.

Controlling Lyman would give the Russian military a foothold for advancing on larger Ukrainian-held cities in the Donbas.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with the leaders of France and Germany on Saturday, and warned against continued transfers of Western weapons to Ukraine.

