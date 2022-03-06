Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine

On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops are shelling encircled cities.

A pro-Russian official says safe-passage corridors would open again Sunday for residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to more than 1.5 million and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy.

Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine's president says his forces are holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country. The Russians are trying to keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.