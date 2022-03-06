Watch
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A man is helped in a wheelbarrow after crossing on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, as people flee the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart Saturday as Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work to remove civilians hours after Russia announced the deal. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 8:07 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 08:07:21-05

On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops are shelling encircled cities.

A pro-Russian official says safe-passage corridors would open again Sunday for residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to more than 1.5 million and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy.

Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine's president says his forces are holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country. The Russians are trying to keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

