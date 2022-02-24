Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Putin takes military action

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, and he is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” U.S. President Joe Biden has denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine and says the world will “hold Russia accountable.” The Ukrainian president earlier rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and made a passionate plea for peace. Before Putin’s announcement, world leaders worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.