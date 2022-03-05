Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Russian cease-fire in Ukraine imperiled amid more shelling

Poland Russia Ukraine War
Markus Schreiber/AP
A woman weeps after finding a friend, who also fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Russian military initiated a temporary cease-fire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported Saturday, the first breakthrough in allowing people to escape the war. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Poland Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 8:11 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 08:11:16-05

LVIV, Ukraine — What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly is not holding, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian defense ministry earlier said it had agreed on temporary evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and the eastern city of Volnovakha.

But Ukrainian officials say the work to remove civilians has halted amid shelling on Saturday hours after Russia announced the deal.

An official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says that talks with Russia continue on setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!