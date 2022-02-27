Watch
Russians advance on Ukraine's ports, meet resistance in city

APTOPIX Ukraine Invasion
Andrew Marienko/AP
A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette on his position at an armored vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Saturday that Ukraine's forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep fighting. "We will win," Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko )
APTOPIX Ukraine Invasion
Posted at 8:16 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 08:16:01-05

KYIV, Ukraine — Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain.

The advances on Sunday appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.

Following its gains on the ground, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

Ukraine's president suggested other locations, saying his country was unwilling to meet in Belarus because it served as a staging ground for the invasion.

Terrified residents of the capital, Kyiv, hunkered down in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.

