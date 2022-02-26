Watch
Russians push toward Ukraine's capital; residents take cover

APTOPIX Ukraine Invasion
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 8:46 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 08:46:41-05

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops are closing in on Ukraine's capital as explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter or fleeing the city.

The country's president claimed Ukraine's forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep fighting.

"We will win," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Skirmishes reported on the edge of Kyiv suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko extended a curfew he imposed two days ago to run from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the city's southwestern outskirts on Saturday.

