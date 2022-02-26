Russians push toward Ukraine's capital; residents take cover

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops are closing in on Ukraine's capital as explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter or fleeing the city.

The country's president claimed Ukraine's forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep fighting.

"We will win," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Skirmishes reported on the edge of Kyiv suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko extended a curfew he imposed two days ago to run from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the city's southwestern outskirts on Saturday.