Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has warned that relations with the West were reaching a "point of no return."

The United States, Canada, and European allies announced they were adding direct measures against Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, diplomatic appeals appear to come second to financial pain as global condemnation grows.

EU ministers say further sanctions are possible, including kicking Russia out of SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.