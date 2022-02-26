Watch
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

Altaf Qadri/AP
Student activists are restrained by police as they tried to march during a protest against Russian offensive on Ukraine, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protest demonstrations in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Posted at 7:04 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 07:04:58-05

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has warned that relations with the West were reaching a "point of no return."

The United States, Canada, and European allies announced they were adding direct measures against Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, diplomatic appeals appear to come second to financial pain as global condemnation grows.

EU ministers say further sanctions are possible, including kicking Russia out of SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

