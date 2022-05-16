Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Sen. McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

Russia Ukraine War McConnell
AP
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pose for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia Ukraine War McConnell
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 08:53:12-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says senators who visited Ukraine on Saturday have reaffirmed that the U.S. will back Ukraine until it wins its war with Russia.

Joining the Kentucky Republican in the unannounced trip to Ukraine's capital were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming, and John Cornyn of Texas.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the visit a strong signal of bipartisan support from Congress and the American people.

The Senate is working to approve a nearly $40 billion package for Ukraine. McConnell says it's in the national interest of the U.S. to help other countries deter wars of aggression before they start.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!