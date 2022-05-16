Sen. McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says senators who visited Ukraine on Saturday have reaffirmed that the U.S. will back Ukraine until it wins its war with Russia.

Joining the Kentucky Republican in the unannounced trip to Ukraine's capital were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming, and John Cornyn of Texas.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the visit a strong signal of bipartisan support from Congress and the American people.

The Senate is working to approve a nearly $40 billion package for Ukraine. McConnell says it's in the national interest of the U.S. to help other countries deter wars of aggression before they start.

