Sen. McConnell nudges GOP away from Trump-era approach on NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell played a pivotal role in the Senate ratifying NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

McConnell joined with President Joe Biden and the Democrats to ensure Wednesday's 95-1 vote.

The GOP leader has been working to nudge Republican senators off the Trump-era foreign policy approach and back toward a more mainstream role.

As president, Donald Trump railed against NATO and threatened at times to upend the decades-old alliance.

McConnell has championed NATO as a bulwark against Russian aggression almost since the time he joined the Senate more than 35 years ago.