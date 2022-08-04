Watch Now
Sen. McConnell nudges GOP away from Trump-era approach on NATO

LEX 18
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., discusses NATO expansion and other issues during an Associated Press interview in his office at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 09:34:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell played a pivotal role in the Senate ratifying NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

McConnell joined with President Joe Biden and the Democrats to ensure Wednesday's 95-1 vote.

The GOP leader has been working to nudge Republican senators off the Trump-era foreign policy approach and back toward a more mainstream role.

As president, Donald Trump railed against NATO and threatened at times to upend the decades-old alliance.

McConnell has championed NATO as a bulwark against Russian aggression almost since the time he joined the Senate more than 35 years ago.

