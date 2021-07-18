Watch
Survivors recall escape, ponder future after Europe's floods

Bram Janssen/AP
Wiel de Bie, 75, stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands, Saturday, July 17, 2021. In the southern Dutch province of Limburg, which also has been hit hard by flooding, troops piled sandbags to strengthen a 1.1-kilometer (0.7 mile) stretch of dike along the Maas River, and police helped evacuate low-lying neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 18, 2021
PEPINSTER, Belgium — Survivors of the massive flooding that crashed through parts of Western Europe are confronting haunting memories and the daunting task of cleaning up and making repairs.

But they are also remembering to be grateful. More than 160 people in Belgium and Germany didn't survive the storm-induced deluges.

One family in the Belgian town of Pepinster watched the water race into their home "like a tsunami" and ended up waiting nine hours on a roof to be rescued.

Many had less dramatic escapes. But they are now returning to homes and businesses devastated by water and mud.

They are wondering how they will put their livelihoods back together and contemplating the loss of decades' worth of possessions.

