Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

Paul Sancya/AP
Karla Jefferies sits in her kitchen in Detroit, Friday, March 5, 2021. Jefferies, 64, a retired state worker in Detroit, Michigan, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and has been bothered by puzzling symptoms ever since. First it was fatigue, fever, and no taste or smell. Then came brain fog, insomnia, a nagging smell of something burning that only recently disappeared, and intermittent ringing in her ears. Now she can't hear out of her left ear. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 11:00:14-04

On the pandemic's first anniversary, some COVID-19 survivors are still struggling with puzzling symptoms.

Now, scientists are racing to solve what they consider a true medical mystery.

Long-term COVID-19 affects an uncertain number of survivors in a baffling variety of ways.

The government is spending $1 billion in an unprecedented effort to find answers.

Is it a condition unique to COVID-19, or a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections?

Or could some symptoms be a physical reaction to the enormous upheaval of this past pandemic year?

Researchers are seeking disease markers, treatments, and cures.

