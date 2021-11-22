Tens of thousands protest Belgium's tighter COVID-19 rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have marched through Brussels to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Many among the 35,000 at the rally Sunday had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence. Several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting garbage cans ablaze. Police replied with tear gas and water cannons and sought to restore order when dusk settled on the Belgian capital. Police say four people were injured, 42 detained and two arrested in the melee.

The World Health Organization says Europe is pandemic hot spot right now, the only region in the world in which COVID-19 deaths are rising.