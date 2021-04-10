Watch
UK's Prince Philip honored with 41-gun salutes after death

Dominic Lipinski/AP
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 08:43:40-04

LONDON (AP) — Gun salutes across the U.K., in Commonwealth countries, and at sea are marking the death of Britain's Prince Philip as military leaders honor the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Batteries of cannons and guns in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast are set to fire off 41 rounds at one-minute intervals on Saturday.

The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Members of the public left flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday, ignoring appeals from authorities and the royal family to refrain from gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

