Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson flying own rocket to space

Virgin Galactic/AP
This May 29, 2018 photo made available by Virgin Galactic shows the company's VSS Unity on its second supersonic flight. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Unity will be released from the specially designed aircraft Mothership Eve, and drop for a moment or two before its rocket motor ignites to send the craft on a steep climb toward space. (Virgin Galactic via AP)
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 09:57:10-04

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson is poised to blast off aboard his own rocket ship in his boldest, grandest adventure yet.

The thrill-seeking billionaire is joining five company employees also assigned to Sunday's test flight from New Mexico.

The London-born founder of the Virgin Group wasn't supposed to soar to space until later this summer.

But he assigned himself to an earlier flight after Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos announced plans to ride his own rocket on July 20.

Branson's space plane uses a special aircraft to get aloft, then fires a rocket motor to streak to space. It's a brief up-and-down jaunt.

