Watch
NewsCovering Your World

Actions

Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea

items.[0].image.alt
Renata Brito/AP
Migrants navigate on an overcrowded wooden boat in the Central Mediterranean Sea between North Africa and the Italian island of Lampedusa, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as seen from aboard the humanitarian aircraft Seabird. At least 23,000 people have died or disappeared trying to reach Europe since 2014, according to the United Nations' migration agency. Despite the risks, many migrants say they'd rather die trying to reach Europe than be returned to Libya. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)
Migration Rescue Aircraft
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 09:42:03-04

ABOARD THE SEABIRD — A humanitarian effort seeks to monitor human rights violations and assist in the rescue of migrants fleeing Libya to Europe by boat on the Mediterranean Sea.

The German non-governmental organization known as Sea-Watch conducts the operation.

Even if they spot a boat full of migrants in distress, often they get little help from European vessels in the area.

Nearly 23,000 people have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe since 2014, according to the United Nations' migration agency.

Despite the risks, many migrants say they'd rather die trying to reach Europe than be returned to Libya where, upon disembarkation, they are placed in detention centers and often subjected to relentless abuse.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps