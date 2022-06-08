Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic to take place at Kroger Field

Kroger Field.jpg
LEX 18
Kroger Field.jpg
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:33:15-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kroger Field will once again host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic for the public.

The event will be held on June 10th and 11th from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is open to anyone ages five and up. Everyone who rolls up their sleeves will also get a $25 gas card.

The clinic is in conjunction with the KHSAA Baseball and Fast Pitch State Tournaments.

Kroger Field was also used for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots by UK Healthcare and was part of the first rollouts of the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!