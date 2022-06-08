COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic to take place at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kroger Field will once again host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic for the public.

The event will be held on June 10th and 11th from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is open to anyone ages five and up. Everyone who rolls up their sleeves will also get a $25 gas card.

The clinic is in conjunction with the KHSAA Baseball and Fast Pitch State Tournaments.

Kroger Field was also used for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots by UK Healthcare and was part of the first rollouts of the vaccine.