COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Covington Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Brandon Metzger, who was last seen in July 2024.

According to officials, Metzger is 6', 160 pounds, and suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Detective Raven Cioca at rcain@covingtonky.gov.