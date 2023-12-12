Coworkers win $50,000 after purchasing several Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coworkers at Med Center Health Environmental Services in Bowling Green won $50,000 after purchasing several Kentucky Lottery tickets.

According to lottery officials, Sheila Colter, a supervisor at the center, gifted her team scratch-off tickets for Christmas.

Colter told lottery officials she purchased $30 tickets for everyone to share. She said they won $50, so they bought a Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket and won $100.

They used the $100 to buy two more tickets and won $50,000. Colter says that about 14 out of 21 employees were present at the time of the winning.

Kentucky Lottery

Lottery officials say that Colter and one of her employees, Winnie Beckman, made a trip to lottery headquarters to claim the prize.

Colter and Beckman received a check for $35,750 after taxes. When split 21 ways, each employee will receive around $1,750.

IGA Express in Bowling Green will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.