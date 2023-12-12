Coworkers win $50,000 after purchasing several Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coworkers at Med Center Health Environmental Services in Bowling Green won $50,000 after purchasing several Kentucky Lottery tickets.
According to lottery officials, Sheila Colter, a supervisor at the center, gifted her team scratch-off tickets for Christmas.
Colter told lottery officials she purchased $30 tickets for everyone to share. She said they won $50, so they bought a Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket and won $100.
They used the $100 to buy two more tickets and won $50,000. Colter says that about 14 out of 21 employees were present at the time of the winning.
Lottery officials say that Colter and one of her employees, Winnie Beckman, made a trip to lottery headquarters to claim the prize.
Colter and Beckman received a check for $35,750 after taxes. When split 21 ways, each employee will receive around $1,750.
IGA Express in Bowling Green will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.