Coyote sightings up in Beaumont neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coyote sightings are up in Lexington.

Many parents and pet owners fear they may be getting a little too comfortable in their neighborhood.

Valerie Phebus was walking her dog in the Beaumont neighborhood when she spotted two coyotes.

"I started seeing one coyote and then, in the past month, I started seeing two," she said.

"The other day, one of the coyotes was coming up to the playground. My fear is that they're comfortable," she explained.

According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, mating season for coyotes falls during the month of January, so parents and pet owners should be on alert.

Hunting coyotes is illegal in Lexington city limits and animal control doesn't handle coyote removal cases.

This leaves coyote removal up to pest control experts like owner of KYote Wildlife Control, Bill Abernathy.

"Typically, they are not a threat," he said.

Abernathy said people should start worrying when coyotes start approaching people or their pets.

"They're very territorial to other canines especially other dogs."

And if you see a coyote on your morning walk, it's best not to panic.