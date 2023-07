LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person is fighting for their life after a crash that happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday in Lexington.

According to police, an SUV and motorcycle wrecked at the corner of Man O' War and East Hills Drive.

The person driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

