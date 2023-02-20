Crash involving UPS semi, ambulance on Georgetown Road at Citation Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A crash involving a UPS tractor trailer and an ambulance caused part of Georgetown Road at Citation Boulevard to shut down Monday morning.

Officials say a Georgetown/Scott County ambulance was traveling on Georgetown Road with lights and sirens activated when a UPS tractor trailer struck the ambulance at the intersection of Citation.

Officials tell us the UPS driver stated his view was blocked by a box truck.

There was a patient in the ambulance who was transferred to a Lexington Fire Department Buggy and transported to UK Hospital. An EMT in the ambulance suffered minor injuries.

Georgetown Road and part of Citation Boulevard was closed briefly while the scene was cleared.