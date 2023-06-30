Crash on Versailles Road causes diesel fuel spill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pepsi truck that was traveling outbound on Versailles Road when it was hit by a car turning onto outbound Versailles around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the truck crossed the median and hit an embankment, causing a large amount of diesel fuel to spill into the backyard of a home on Fair Oaks.

The Fire Department said it would take three hours to clean up but have no impact on traffic.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and the driver of the car was cited for no license and insurance.

The Pepsi driver told officials that the driver of the car disregarded the red light.