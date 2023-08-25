CRAVE Festival celebrates 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An end-of-summer favorite is back in Lexington. The CRAVE Food & Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year this weekend.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 on Sunday. It features over

40 chefs, restaurants, and food trucks offering small bites for $3 and $5.

"I like to think there's something for everybody.," said Chris Eddie, one of the event organizers. "As long as you like to eat and drink and listen to music outside, you're gonna have a great time.”

CRAVE will be held at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park. Parking is free, and it costs $10 to get in.

You can buy tickets and check out all the events at cravelexington.com.

