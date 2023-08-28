CRAVE Food + Music Festival offers boost to Lexington restaurants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local restaurants in Lexington benefited from a food-focused festival in Masterson Station Park over the weekend.

This was the 10th annual Crave Food + Music Festival.

“Crave is a huge celebration of local businesses in Lexington, primarily food,” said Saraya Brewer, one of the organizers.

She said there were more than 40 local restaurants in attendance.

“We came out to to launch this brand,” said Bear’s Chicken Shack GM Jason Huff, who said the Food Truck is only two months old. They have quickly seen their a spike in Instagram followers and likes since the festival began.

Much of the food at the festival only cost $3 to $5.

Gus Oyler, the owner of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken in Lexington, said they have been at the Festival before, and it always leads to a surge of customers at their downtown restaurant.

“We don't do traditional marketing, we like to get chicken in people's mouths, CRAVE is a great way to do that,” Oyler said.