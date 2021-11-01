Watch
'Credible threat' reported Monday at Hazard High School, officials say

Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 17:06:52-04

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A "credible threat" was reported at Hazard High School on Monday, officials say.

The school says they quickly alerted police and put all of their proper precautions in place. Students were dismissed at their normal time after consulting with officers.

"The safety of our kids comes first, and we will work closely with officials to ensure that," Superintendent Sondra Combs said.

School is scheduled as normal on Tuesday. Officials did not detail what the threat was specifically.

