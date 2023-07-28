Crew braves heat for 12 hours to provide much-needed service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In this heat, there are people all over working hard to get a job done despite the temperatures.

At the Valley View Ferry, they work 12-hour shifts. Even though it might be an ideal job over the summer and when the weather is nice, it does come with the not-so-ideal temperatures.

"Oh yeah, I love being out here," said James Elam, who works as a deckhand on the ferry. "Day like today, well, it's hot, but we have a job to do."

Brian Rutherford and Elam work together. Both bring plenty of water on days like these to stay hydrated and safe.

"I was warned before I even started here," Elam said. "You're out in the heat, you're out in the cold no matter what. I said okay."

The Valley View Ferry operates every single day except Christmas and if there is high water or a storm. It's a joint operation with Madison, Fayette, and Jessamine counties. Steve Cox is the board's vice president. He even stopped by to drop off cold beverages and ice cream for the crew.

"If you're looking for heroes, it's these guys because it's 12 hours a day," said Captain Clayton Embly.

There is a fan on board for the crew to cool down, and the deckhouse is air conditioned if necessary.

