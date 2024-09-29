Crews are looking for a 3-year-old girl in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jackson County Emergency Management says that crews are looking for a 3-year-old girl in the Lower Clover Creek and Van Hollow area.

JCEM made the post on its social media Saturday evening. The girl's name is Naveah Presley. She's around 36 inches tall, has brown hair, and light blue eyes.

JCEM says she's wearing a black shirt with a butterfly emblem, blue jeans, and Crocs shoes.

Presley was last seen with a small white Shih Tzu dog heading toward Van Hollow Road.

JCEM is asking people to check their trail cameras, and watch out for motion activated lighting. Anyone with more information is asked to call 606-287-9979.