SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews in Scott County battled a five-structure fire Thursday evening on Cane Run Road.

The Scott County Fire Department says a total of five structures caught fire: four barns and one single-wide.

Several of the structures are total losses.

No one was injured and no animals were impacted by the fire.

Scott County, Harrison County, Franklin County, and Georgetown Fire Departments all assisted on the scene.

No word on what caused the fire.