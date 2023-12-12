Crews battle barn fires in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews in Clark County battled two barn fires Monday evening.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Combs Ferry Road. When crews arrived on scene, there were two barns on fire.

One barn was able to be salvaged and the other completely burned down. Crews say tractors, mowers, and other supplies were in the barn that burned down.

Officials say no people or animals were hurt.

A crew will stay overnight to make sure the fire doesn’t flare up again.

