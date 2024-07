LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in Lexington.

Lexington Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Veridian Apartments at 2020 Armstrong Mill Road.

The surrounding roads are blocked as crews work to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.