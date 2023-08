LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington crews are battling a fire on Dalray Street Wednesday evening.

The Lexington Fire Department was dispatched to Dalray Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, flames were visible.

LFD says it was a trailer that caught on fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.