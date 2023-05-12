Crews battle two-house fire in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a two-house fire Thursday night in Lexington's Masterson Station neighborhood.

Just before 9:30 p.m., crews were called to a house on Lucille Drive for reports of a fire.

The Lexington Fire Department says the original fire spread to a neighboring home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials say there are no injuries but damage is extensive. Residents of both homes have been displaced.

LFD says they will likely be on scene the rest of the night. No word on what started the fire.